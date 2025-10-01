Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has postponed the Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3 due to festivals in various parts of India. However, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act will continue. The Board emphasizes the need for transparency in Waqf property management under the amended law.
- Country:
- India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh initially set for October 3. The decision was made in recognition of religious festivals observed across the country during this period.
Despite the postponement, the Board remains committed to its protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The aim is to push back against a law purported to enhance transparency and governance in Waqf property management.
The Board announced that it would continue its Save Waqf Campaign. Originally, the campaign included a protest where Muslims would close their businesses and offices from 8 am to 2 pm on October 3.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Ushers a New Era for Indian Cricket: Balancing Bat and Ball
Diplomatic Dynamics: Trump's Praise for Pakistan's Army Chief Raises Eyebrows in India
Haifa's Heroic History: Celebrating the Liberating Indian Cavalry
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Shines as India U-19 Dominates Australia
India's Landmark FTA with EFTA Promises Growth and Opportunities