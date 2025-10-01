Left Menu

Bharat Bandh Postponed Amidst Festive Season

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has postponed the Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3 due to festivals in various parts of India. However, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act will continue. The Board emphasizes the need for transparency in Waqf property management under the amended law.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to postpone the Bharat Bandh initially set for October 3. The decision was made in recognition of religious festivals observed across the country during this period.

Despite the postponement, the Board remains committed to its protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025. The aim is to push back against a law purported to enhance transparency and governance in Waqf property management.

The Board announced that it would continue its Save Waqf Campaign. Originally, the campaign included a protest where Muslims would close their businesses and offices from 8 am to 2 pm on October 3.

