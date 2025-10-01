Left Menu

Conspiracy Unmasked: Three Sentenced to Life for Anti-Government Propaganda

A sessions court has sentenced three West Bengal individuals to life imprisonment for spreading anti-national jihadi propaganda. The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad arrested them in July 2023, revealing their conspiracy to radicalize youth with the guidance of a Bangladeshi handler linked to Al Qaeda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, a sessions court has handed down life sentences to three individuals hailing from West Bengal for orchestrating a conspiracy against the government. The trio was convicted of disseminating anti-national jihadi propaganda, aimed at radicalizing youth.

The accused, identified as Aman Siraj Malik, Abdul Shakur Ali Sheikh, and Shafnawaz Abu Shahid, were arrested by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in July 2023. These individuals were found to be artisans at an imitation jewellery unit in Rajkot, using a local mosque to promote radical ideologies with the support of a Bangladeshi Al Qaeda handler.

Significant evidence, including a country-made pistol and encrypted communications, pointed to their criminal activities. Prosecutors highlighted incriminating WhatsApp chats and radical literature as key pieces of evidence. The court deemed their actions as a serious threat, warranting life imprisonment to prevent potential future terrorist acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

