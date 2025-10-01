EU to Slash Steel Import Quotas, Raise Tariffs in New Plan
The European Commission plans to significantly reduce steel import quotas and introduce higher tariffs on excess imports, similar to those imposed by the U.S. and Canada. These measures are part of a new safeguard package slated for release on October 7.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission is poised to dramatically cut steel import quotas by nearly 50% and introduce substantial tariffs on any imports exceeding those limits, according to a source informed of the plan.
The new tariffs could reach up to 50%, aligning them with similar measures taken by the United States and Canada. The initiative is part of a comprehensive safeguard package specifically for the steel sector.
Officials are expected to officially announce the detailed plans on October 7, marking a pivotal moment for the industry as it braces for these regulatory changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Investors Advocate for Strong EU Methane Regulations Against U.S. Pressure
FTSE 100 Hits New High Amid Healthcare Surge and U.S. Political Turmoil
Global Trade Revival: New Alliances Emerge Amid U.S. Tariffs
Market Jitters Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Threats
Clashing Policies: The Impact of Trump's Tariffs and Visa Fees on U.S.-India Trade Relations