Left Menu

EU to Slash Steel Import Quotas, Raise Tariffs in New Plan

The European Commission plans to significantly reduce steel import quotas and introduce higher tariffs on excess imports, similar to those imposed by the U.S. and Canada. These measures are part of a new safeguard package slated for release on October 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST
EU to Slash Steel Import Quotas, Raise Tariffs in New Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission is poised to dramatically cut steel import quotas by nearly 50% and introduce substantial tariffs on any imports exceeding those limits, according to a source informed of the plan.

The new tariffs could reach up to 50%, aligning them with similar measures taken by the United States and Canada. The initiative is part of a comprehensive safeguard package specifically for the steel sector.

Officials are expected to officially announce the detailed plans on October 7, marking a pivotal moment for the industry as it braces for these regulatory changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global
2
Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

 India
3
South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

 Global
4
Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025