Global Trade Deals Surge Amid Trump's Tariff Policies

The imposition of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump has triggered a wave of trade deals and negotiations among global partners aiming to compensate for anticipated export declines to the United States.

The European Union is at the forefront, aggressively pursuing agreements with Mercosur, aiming for a 4 billion euro tariff removal by year's end. India is accelerating negotiations with multiple nations, while the UAE is diversifying away from fossil fuels through strategic trade pacts.

East Asian giants like China, Japan, and South Korea remain less active on new free trade fronts, instead focusing on limiting tariffs with the U.S. However, they have revived their interest in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)