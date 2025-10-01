Left Menu

Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

Two policemen in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, have been suspended and arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh. The incident, which occurred during a vehicle check, has sparked public outrage and criticism towards the ruling government for failing to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvannamalai | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two policemen from Tiruvannamalai East Police Station have been suspended and arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Andhra Pradesh, causing public outrage. According to authorities, the incident took place after a vehicle check where the officers reportedly took the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

The victim, along with her mother, was traveling to offer prayers at the Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple. The alleged assault occurred when the policemen stopped their vehicle on the bypass road and took the victim to an isolated spot. The woman has been admitted to the district government General Hospital following the incident.

The arrest has prompted criticism from political parties like AIADMK and BJP, who accuse the ruling DMK of neglecting women's safety. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the incident, while BJP's former Tamil Nadu Chief, K Annamalai, highlighted the deteriorating law and order situation in the state where even law enforcers are perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

