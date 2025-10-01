UKSSSC Resilient Amid Controversy: Exams Set to Proceed

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is forging ahead with its recruitment exams amid an alleged paper leak controversy. The UKSSSC plans to conduct exams for over 5,000 government positions as scheduled, reassured by Chairman Ganesh Singh Martolia.

Martolia revealed that the exams are on track through June 2026, with security measures being revamped to prevent further incidents. A recent breach involving the leak of examination papers prompted authorities to tighten security, including biometric verifications and the installation of jammers at test centers.

Pre-exam protocols have been intensified, requiring candidates to arrive early for checks. Meanwhile, the alleged leak mastermind, Khalid Malik, is under scrutiny after allegedly using a mobile phone to replicate and distribute exam content illicitly. The commission remains committed to conducting fair and secure examinations.

