Left Menu

Taliban Militant Sentenced to 33 Years in Pakistan Anti-Terror Ruling

A Taliban militant named Adeel Baloch has been sentenced to 33 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan for his involvement in terror activities. Baloch was arrested in Punjab, with explosives found in his possession, and planned attacks on security personnel. Another militant was also apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:33 IST
Taliban Militant Sentenced to 33 Years in Pakistan Anti-Terror Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Taliban militant has been sentenced to a 33-year jail term by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan's Punjab province. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab announced on Wednesday that Adeel Baloch, 23, was charged for his involvement in terror activities in the region.

Baloch, a resident of Layyah district located about 490 kilometers from Lahore, was captured in a raid conducted in May. The special judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court (Sahiwal), Ziaullah Khan, imposed the sentence based on the prosecution's evidence and also fined him PKR 50,000.

During interrogation, Baloch disclosed that he intended to target security personnel in the district. In related developments, the CTD conducted numerous operations, arresting another Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan militant, Saleem Akhroti, from Sahiwal and seizing explosive materials and banned literature. The CTD's efforts have led to 89 arrests over recent months.

TRENDING

1
Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

Cracking Down on Delhi's Notorious Nandu Gang

 India
2
U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

U.S. Government Shutdown Shakes Markets and Boosts Gold as Dollar Dips

 Global
3
Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's Vision: Welfare, Development, and Empowerment in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Government Boosts Minimum Support Prices for Rabi Crops Ahead of 2026-27 Sea...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025