Maharashtra's Rising Crime Stats: A Concern for Foreigners

Maharashtra has emerged as a critical spot for crimes against foreigners, ranking second in India, as revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2023. This comes after Karnataka, which tops the list.

The state not only leads in crimes against foreigners but also ranks third for offenses committed by foreigners within its jurisdiction. This surge includes serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, and cheating.

In 2023, Maharashtra recorded 276 cases of crimes by foreigners and 19 instances of crimes against them. The state is grappling with offenses under various laws, including the Foreigners Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Passport Act, indicating a challenging law enforcement landscape.

