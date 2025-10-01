Maharashtra's Rising Crime Stats: A Concern for Foreigners
Maharashtra has the second-highest number of crimes against foreigners in India, after Karnataka, according to NCRB data for 2023. The state also ranks third for crimes committed by foreigners. Significant cases include murder and human trafficking, with several offenses under various acts including the Foreigners Act and Narcotic Drugs Act.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra has emerged as a critical spot for crimes against foreigners, ranking second in India, as revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2023. This comes after Karnataka, which tops the list.
The state not only leads in crimes against foreigners but also ranks third for offenses committed by foreigners within its jurisdiction. This surge includes serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, and cheating.
In 2023, Maharashtra recorded 276 cases of crimes by foreigners and 19 instances of crimes against them. The state is grappling with offenses under various laws, including the Foreigners Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Passport Act, indicating a challenging law enforcement landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's CM Siddaramaiah Defies Leadership Speculations
Crimes Involving Foreigners in Delhi See a Significant Drop in 2023
The Battle for Karnataka: Shivakumar's Path to Chief Ministership
Ramachandra Guha Honored with 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award in Karnataka
Navami Festivities Shine Amid Uncertain Skies in West Bengal