Left Menu

Maharashtra's Rising Crime Stats: A Concern for Foreigners

Maharashtra has the second-highest number of crimes against foreigners in India, after Karnataka, according to NCRB data for 2023. The state also ranks third for crimes committed by foreigners. Significant cases include murder and human trafficking, with several offenses under various acts including the Foreigners Act and Narcotic Drugs Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 19:58 IST
Maharashtra's Rising Crime Stats: A Concern for Foreigners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has emerged as a critical spot for crimes against foreigners, ranking second in India, as revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2023. This comes after Karnataka, which tops the list.

The state not only leads in crimes against foreigners but also ranks third for offenses committed by foreigners within its jurisdiction. This surge includes serious crimes such as murder, human trafficking, and cheating.

In 2023, Maharashtra recorded 276 cases of crimes by foreigners and 19 instances of crimes against them. The state is grappling with offenses under various laws, including the Foreigners Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and the Passport Act, indicating a challenging law enforcement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victorious

Grandmaster Iniyan's Unbeaten Triumph: National Chess Champion Emerges Victo...

 India
2
Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

Historic Boost for Farmers: National Pulses Mission and Rabi MSP Hike

 India
3
Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

Georgian Athletes Face Four-Year Suspensions Amid Doping Scandal

 Global
4
German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

German Authorities Foil Alleged Hamas Plot

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025