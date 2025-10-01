Bomb Scare at Oktoberfest: Munich Police Avert Crisis
Oktoberfest was temporarily closed due to a bomb scare after explosives were found in a Munich building, linked to a family dispute that led to a fatal shooting. While police ensured safety with thorough searches involving sniffer dogs, the reopening restored normalcy to the festival that attracts millions.
Oktoberfest, one of the world's most famous festivals, faced an unexpected closure on Wednesday due to a bomb scare. Munich police launched a significant operation after explosives were discovered in a local residence, connected to a domestic dispute that tragically resulted in a fatal shooting.
Authorities ensured public safety by deploying nearly 30 sniffer dogs across the area. The festival, which draws millions of visitors annually, briefly paused until police confirmed there was no ongoing threat. The Oktoberfest resumed operations at 5:30 p.m., much to the relief of disappointed revelers.
Prior to the reopening, an unsettling scene unfolded outside the festival grounds, where attendees, dressed in traditional lederhosen, awaited news amidst an uncertain situation. The incident underscores the swift and coordinated response by local authorities to diffuse potential threats and maintain public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
