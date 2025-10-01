Honoring the Heroes: Delhi Government Issues Ex-Gratia to Covid-19 Martyrs' Families
The Delhi government is set to release a Rs 1 crore ex-gratia amount to families of 10 employees who died while performing their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes this ongoing initiative to honor the selfless contributions of these workers by simplifying the aid process.
In a significant move, the Delhi government has announced the release of a Rs 1 crore ex-gratia payment to the families of 10 employees who lost their lives in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that this ongoing initiative is a testament to acknowledging the sacrifices of these frontline workers.
The announcement follows efforts to simplify procedures, ensuring prompt delivery of assistance, and marks a commitment to remember their contributions as part of Delhi's enduring legacy.
