Pentagon's New Secrecy Measures Signal Enhanced Security
The Pentagon is set to introduce strict nondisclosure agreements and random polygraph tests for many officials within its headquarters. This move, aimed at preventing unauthorized information release, will affect all military service members, civilian employees, and contractors within the defense secretary's office and the Joint Staff.
In a bid to tighten security, the Pentagon plans to enforce strict nondisclosure agreements for its personnel, according to a report by the Washington Post.
The agreements will impact military service members, civilian employees, and contract workers, particularly those associated with the defense secretary's office and the Joint Staff. These individuals will be required to refrain from releasing non-public information unless approved through a designated process, as outlined in a draft memo.
Additionally, a new program will subject officials to random polygraph testing, further underscoring the Pentagon's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.
