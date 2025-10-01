Pentagon's New Secrecy Measures Signal Enhanced Security

In a bid to tighten security, the Pentagon plans to enforce strict nondisclosure agreements for its personnel, according to a report by the Washington Post.

The agreements will impact military service members, civilian employees, and contract workers, particularly those associated with the defense secretary's office and the Joint Staff. These individuals will be required to refrain from releasing non-public information unless approved through a designated process, as outlined in a draft memo.

Additionally, a new program will subject officials to random polygraph testing, further underscoring the Pentagon's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.