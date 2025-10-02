Left Menu

US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Canada, valued at approximately $1.75 billion. Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for this transaction, as confirmed by the Pentagon.

In a significant international arms transaction, the US State Department has authorized the sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Canada, with an estimated value of $1.75 billion, according to the Pentagon.

The deal underscores Canada's effort to enhance its military capabilities, signaling a strategic alliance between the two nations.

Lockheed Martin, a leading aerospace and defense company, has been identified as the principal contractor in this multi-billion-dollar agreement, highlighting its pivotal role in the transaction.

