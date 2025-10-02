US Approves $1.75 Billion Rocket System Sale to Canada
The US State Department has approved a potential sale of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to Canada, valued at approximately $1.75 billion. Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for this transaction, as confirmed by the Pentagon.
The deal underscores Canada's effort to enhance its military capabilities, signaling a strategic alliance between the two nations.
Lockheed Martin, a leading aerospace and defense company, has been identified as the principal contractor in this multi-billion-dollar agreement, highlighting its pivotal role in the transaction.
