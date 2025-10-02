Gurugram Enhances Safety with Video-Based Emergency Call Points

Gurugram is stepping up its public safety measures with the installation of approximately 70 Video-Based Emergency Response Call Points across the city. A trial run was conducted on Wednesday, as confirmed by the police.

These call points are designed to directly connect individuals in distress to Dial 112, the emergency response support system, and the police control room at the press of a button. This feature allows for real-time video call complaints, enhancing the city's emergency response infrastructure.

Equipped with beacon lights, these call points will be visible from afar and offer 24/7 availability. In instances of disconnection, the control room will re-establish contact to ensure continued assistance. Additionally, the points will enable public announcements, noted Rajesh Mohan, DCP traffic. The initiative is a joint effort between the Gurugram police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)