London police intervene as Palestine Action protesters gather despite synagogue attack

London police arrested six people who displayed support for a banned pro-Palestinian group on Saturday and carried away protesters who gathered for a demonstration, despite requests to call it off after a deadly attack at a synagogue in Manchester. Two people were killed in the attack in the northwestern city on Thursday and police shot dead the assailant, a British man of Syrian descent who counter-terrorism police said may have been inspired by extremist Islamist ideology.

Organisers refused requests by the police and government to call off the demonstration, which had been announced before the attack, to protest against the banning of pro-Palestinian group Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws. STARMER CALLS FOR CALM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for calm in a post on X on Saturday morning, saying : "I urge anyone thinking about protesting this weekend to recognise and respect the grief of British Jews." "This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain. It is a time to stand together," he said.

Police said six people were arrested after unfurling a banner on Westminster Bridge outside parliament in support of Palestine Action, which was proscribed in July after members broke into an airbase and damaged military planes. Hundreds gathered for the main protest event in Trafalgar Square in central London, where police began carrying away protesters as seated activists wrote out slogans on placards declaring their support for Palestine Action. Onlookers chanted "shame on you" at officers.

The event is the latest in a series of protests, during which hundreds have been arrested for defying the government ban which makes it an offence to show support for Palestine Action. Police said Saturday's protests would draw resources away from security they have tightened around synagogues and mosques following Thursday's attack.

Defend Our Juries, which organised Saturday's protest, has condemned the attack on the Jewish community in Manchester, and urged police to focus on that, not policing the demonstration. ANTISEMITIC AND ISLAMOPHoBIC INCIDENTS

Thursday's attack followed incidents of antisemitic and Islamophobic hate in Britain this summer, and pro-Palestinian marchers have taken to the streets to denounce Israel, drawing criticism from some members of the Jewish community. Jewish and Muslim communities in Britain have expressed fears for their safety.

Israel has been waging war on Hamas in Gaza since the Palestinian militant group carried out a deadly attack on southern Israel communities two years ago. Israeli strikes killed several people in Gaza on Saturday although U.S. President Donald Trump had urged it to stop its bombardment after Hamas said it was ready to release hostages and agreed to some aspects of a plan to halt the war.

Hours after Thursday's attack, pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police at a demonstration outside Starmer's office, drawing sharp condemnation from interior minister Shabana Mahmood who called their action dishonourable and un-British.

