Modi Pledges Relief Amid Darjeeling Tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assures full support as heavy rains and landslides cause devastation in Darjeeling, claiming lives and hampering transport. Rescue operations are in action while officials report multiple fatalities and missing persons across the affected areas. Compensation has been announced for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of heavy rains and landslides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the situation in Darjeeling is under close watch. He reiterated the government's dedication to aiding those impacted by the calamity.

Expressing deep sorrow over the fatal bridge mishap, which claimed several lives, Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He made these statements on the social media platform X.

The relentless downpour has resulted in at least 10 deaths and numerous individuals missing. It has also led to severe disruptions, including the destruction of homes and infrastructure, isolating many remote villages. Rescue operations are being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force and local authorities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured compensation for victims and plans to visit the region for an on-ground assessment soon.

