Robbery Turns Fatal: Train Accident Claims Suspect's Life

A distressing incident unfolded in New Mahe when a man met a tragic end after being struck by a train while allegedly trying to evade capture following a robbery. Local police reported the events on Sunday, following the robbery incident at around 6 pm on Saturday.

The robbery victim, 60-year-old A K Musthafa of Peringadi, was walking near the railway track when two youths attacked him beneath the New Mahe railway overbridge. They stole his mobile phone and Rs 1,500, even assaulting him with a stone before making their escape.

Upon hearing Musthafa's cries for help, passersby pursued the assailants. Within half an hour, a body was discovered on the railway track near Mammimukku. Police later apprehended one suspect, Basheer of Kannur, who confessed his accomplice died while fleeing. Investigations continue, but the deceased remains unidentified.

