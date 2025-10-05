Mystery in Amethi: Man Found Hanging from Tree
The body of Dharmendra Yadav, a 35-year-old daily wage laborer, was found hanging from a tree in Shivratanganj, Amethi. Police have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death.
The body of Dharmendra Yadav, a 35-year-old resident of Rajapur village, was discovered hanging from a tree in a garden near his home in Shivratanganj, Uttar Pradesh. Local authorities were alerted to the scene on Sunday.
Police officials, including Shivratanganj Station Officer Vivek Singh, have launched a preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding Yadav's death. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, though the initial findings have yet to be released.
Yadav, who worked as a daily wage laborer, leaves behind numerous questions for the authorities and the local community as the investigation continues in this unsettling incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
