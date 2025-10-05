Tension Escalates: No Ceasefire in Gaza, Only Temporary Halts
The Israeli government confirmed that there is no ongoing ceasefire in Gaza. Only specific bombings have been temporarily paused, allowing the military to continue defensive actions as needed, according to spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian. This clarification underscores the ongoing volatility and military strategy in the region.
In a statement on Sunday, an Israeli government spokesperson clarified that there is no ceasefire agreement in place concerning Gaza. The official noted that certain bombings have been temporarily halted.
Despite the temporary pause, the Israeli military retains the authority to act defensively within the region, spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian emphasized.
This announcement brings into focus the continuing tensions and the strategic military decisions being enacted in the area.
