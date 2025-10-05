Left Menu

Tragic Wave of Murders in Jharkhand: Four Lives Lost in Separate Incidents

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, four murders recently occurred, involving tragic disputes within families. One involved patricide, another a land dispute, and two cases of domestic violence. Police investigations are ongoing, with several suspects identified and some already in custody, though others remain at large.

Medininagar | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:09 IST
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a series of tragic incidents has resulted in the deaths of four individuals, leading to intensified police investigations. The chilling events unfolded in separate locations, with each case underscoring serious societal issues.

The first incident saw Suraj Thakur, 25, allegedly killed by his father in Ratanpur village. The father, reportedly mentally challenged, remains at large. Another tragedy struck in Kudaga Khurd village, where a 70-year-old man's body was found, linked to a deadly land dispute.

Additionally, in Karso and Barsaita villages, domestic violence culminated in the deaths of two women. While investigations continue, communities reel from the weight of these family tragedies, reflecting broader concerns within the region.

