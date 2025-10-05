Bihar Voting Rolls Overhaul: A Milestone After 22 Years

In a pivotal move, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar declared the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, effectively 'purifying' its voter list for the first time in 22 years. This crucial update is a precursor to numerous nationwide reforms aimed at enhancing the upcoming assembly elections.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Kumar laid out new initiatives designed for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections. Among them are the speedy distribution of EPIC cards and newly implemented mobile deposit facilities at polling stations to ease voter process.

To guarantee electoral transparency, the CEC emphasized innovations such as full webcasting of polling booths and meticulous verification of VVPAT slips. Allegations regarding wrongful deletions and the inclusion of foreign nationals in voter lists were addressed with provisions for appeals via district election offices.

