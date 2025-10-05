Left Menu

Bihar Voting Rolls Overhaul: A Milestone After 22 Years

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced a significant accomplishment: the 'purification' of Bihar's voter list after 22 years through a Special Intensive Revision. This overhaul, along with other new voter initiatives, is set to be implemented nationwide ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:50 IST
Bihar Voting Rolls Overhaul: A Milestone After 22 Years
Chief Election Commissioner
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar declared the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, effectively 'purifying' its voter list for the first time in 22 years. This crucial update is a precursor to numerous nationwide reforms aimed at enhancing the upcoming assembly elections.

Accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, Kumar laid out new initiatives designed for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections. Among them are the speedy distribution of EPIC cards and newly implemented mobile deposit facilities at polling stations to ease voter process.

To guarantee electoral transparency, the CEC emphasized innovations such as full webcasting of polling booths and meticulous verification of VVPAT slips. Allegations regarding wrongful deletions and the inclusion of foreign nationals in voter lists were addressed with provisions for appeals via district election offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025