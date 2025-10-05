Tragedy in Kishtwar: Woman's Body Recovered Amid Severe Weather

A tragic discovery occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district when the body of Shareefa Begum, a mother of two, was retrieved from the Chenab river. She had been missing from her village since September 18, and her body was found by State Disaster Response Force personnel at Bhaderkote.

In light of severe weather conditions, authorities have suspended school operations in Jammu and halted pilgrimages to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Machil Mata shrines, intending to safeguard the community. The closures follow a weather advisory predicting heavy rainfall across the region, effective October 6 and 7.

Authorities assure that both education and pilgrimage activities will resume as previously scheduled on October 8, once deemed safe. The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Begum's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)