Mystery Blaze Reveals Body in Rented Kerala Room
Authorities in Kerala discovered a half-charred body in a rented room, sparking a murder investigation. The deceased remains unidentified. The room was rented by Sunny, a known criminal who is currently missing. Residents alerted police about smoke, leading to the grim discovery. A thorough investigation is underway.
Authorities in central Kerala's Chowannur district made a grim discovery on Sunday when a half-charred body was found in a rented room, according to police reports.
The deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed, but the room's occupant, a known history-sheeter named Sunny, is currently missing. Smoke emanating from the room was reported by residents, prompting police intervention.
Initial indications suggest a possible murder, however, official confirmation will depend on thorough investigation and a postmortem examination. Sunny has been previously implicated in various criminal cases, including murder. The remains will undergo an autopsy, and forensic experts are set to examine the scene.
