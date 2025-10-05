Mystery Blaze Reveals Body in Rented Kerala Room

Authorities in central Kerala's Chowannur district made a grim discovery on Sunday when a half-charred body was found in a rented room, according to police reports.

The deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed, but the room's occupant, a known history-sheeter named Sunny, is currently missing. Smoke emanating from the room was reported by residents, prompting police intervention.

Initial indications suggest a possible murder, however, official confirmation will depend on thorough investigation and a postmortem examination. Sunny has been previously implicated in various criminal cases, including murder. The remains will undergo an autopsy, and forensic experts are set to examine the scene.

