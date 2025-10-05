Left Menu

Mystery Blaze Reveals Body in Rented Kerala Room

Authorities in Kerala discovered a half-charred body in a rented room, sparking a murder investigation. The deceased remains unidentified. The room was rented by Sunny, a known criminal who is currently missing. Residents alerted police about smoke, leading to the grim discovery. A thorough investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in central Kerala's Chowannur district made a grim discovery on Sunday when a half-charred body was found in a rented room, according to police reports.

The deceased's identity has not yet been confirmed, but the room's occupant, a known history-sheeter named Sunny, is currently missing. Smoke emanating from the room was reported by residents, prompting police intervention.

Initial indications suggest a possible murder, however, official confirmation will depend on thorough investigation and a postmortem examination. Sunny has been previously implicated in various criminal cases, including murder. The remains will undergo an autopsy, and forensic experts are set to examine the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

