Somali Forces Successfully Thwart Prison Siege in Mogadishu
Somali government forces ended a six-hour siege by militants at a major Mogadishu prison, killing all attackers. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident followed the removal of roadblocks and occurred amid relative calm in the city. No prisoners escaped, and patients received emergency care.
In a decisive action, Somali government forces effectively ended a six-hour siege at a major prison near the presidential office in Mogadishu, eliminating all seven militants involved. The incident, claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group, occurred without any loss of civilian or security personnel lives, the government reported on Sunday.
This attack unfolded shortly after the federal government dismantled long-standing roadblocks across Mogadishu, which had safeguarded critical sites but hindered traffic and commerce. The recent months have seen relative tranquility in the capital as government forces, alongside local militias and African Union troops, have successfully expelled al-Shabab fighters from several central and southern regions of Somalia.
During the assault, militants employed a vehicle disguised as one belonging to the intelligence unit. Despite the chaos, no prisoners escaped the Godka Jilacow prison. Health services responded swiftly, with ambulances transporting nearly 25 patients to hospitals and facilities providing critical emergency care while identifying and reconnecting the wounded with their families.
