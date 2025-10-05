Left Menu

Prison Birthday Bash Sparks Outrage and Investigation

A video showing an undertrial prisoner, Srinivasa alias 'Gubbachhi Seena', celebrating his birthday inside Parappana Agrahara central prison has surfaced, prompting an official probe. The video, which went viral, shows Seena cutting a cake surrounded by alleged inmates. Authorities are investigating possible rule breaches.

Updated: 05-10-2025 22:14 IST
An inquiry has been launched after a video surfaced showing an undertrial prisoner, identified as Srinivasa, also known as 'Gubbachhi Seena', celebrating his birthday inside Parappana Agrahara central prison, official sources confirmed Sunday.

The viral video depicts Seena, a known rowdy sheeter accused of murder, cutting a cake surrounded by alleged fellow inmates. The footage raises concerns about security violations within the facility.

Authorities are examining the timing of the incident and the breach of prison rules that prohibit mobile phones. Criticism from BJP leaders has further fueled the scrutiny on the law and order situation under the Congress government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

