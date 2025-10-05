Prison Birthday Bash Sparks Outrage and Investigation

An inquiry has been launched after a video surfaced showing an undertrial prisoner, identified as Srinivasa, also known as 'Gubbachhi Seena', celebrating his birthday inside Parappana Agrahara central prison, official sources confirmed Sunday.

The viral video depicts Seena, a known rowdy sheeter accused of murder, cutting a cake surrounded by alleged fellow inmates. The footage raises concerns about security violations within the facility.

Authorities are examining the timing of the incident and the breach of prison rules that prohibit mobile phones. Criticism from BJP leaders has further fueled the scrutiny on the law and order situation under the Congress government in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)