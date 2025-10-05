Left Menu

Georgia's Political Chaos: A Struggle for Democracy

Georgia's political climate remains tense as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accuses the opposition of attempting to overthrow his government. Despite winning local elections, the ruling party faces protests over its pro-Russia stance and alleged election rigging. The government has responded with harsh crackdowns, prompting international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The political turmoil in Georgia intensifies as Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accuses opposition forces of seeking to dismantle his government. This accusation follows a contentious claim of victory in local elections marred by boycott from major opposition blocs, which denounced the polls as illegitimate.

Tensions soared in Tbilisi on election day as tens of thousands rallied against the government's perceived authoritarian tilt and alignment with Moscow. These demonstrations stem from dissatisfaction with Georgian Dream's decision last year to halt European Union membership talks, a move that ignited widespread agitation and criticism.

The government's crackdown on dissent has drawn parallels to Russian legislation aimed at stifling opposition. Despite the heavy-hand tactics, protests persist, supported by European figures. The ruling party's rhetoric blames foreign influence for the unrest, yet expresses willingness to mend ties with Western partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

