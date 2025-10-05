Hilltop Murder Mystery Solved: Arrests Made in Ranchi Case

In a significant breakthrough, Ranchi police have apprehended three men related to the grisly murder of a woman discovered on a hilltop on September 29.

Identified as Jaipal Singh, Dhiraj Kumar Singh, and Karan Kumar Singh, all hailing from Lohardaga district, the accused were swiftly nabbed following intensive investigations.

The victim, identified as Tanushree from Chapra, Ormanjhi, was allegedly murdered over a debt of Rs 80,000, which led the trio to transfer Rs 50,000 from her account before committing the crime. Key forensic evidence, including the murder weapon and the victim's SIM card, was recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)