Hilltop Murder Mystery Solved: Arrests Made in Ranchi Case

Three men have been arrested in Ranchi in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found on a hilltop. The suspects, Jaipal Singh, Dhiraj Kumar Singh, and Karan Kumar Singh, allegedly killed the victim after a financial dispute involving Rs 80,000. Police recovered evidence linking them to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:28 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Ranchi police have apprehended three men related to the grisly murder of a woman discovered on a hilltop on September 29.

Identified as Jaipal Singh, Dhiraj Kumar Singh, and Karan Kumar Singh, all hailing from Lohardaga district, the accused were swiftly nabbed following intensive investigations.

The victim, identified as Tanushree from Chapra, Ormanjhi, was allegedly murdered over a debt of Rs 80,000, which led the trio to transfer Rs 50,000 from her account before committing the crime. Key forensic evidence, including the murder weapon and the victim's SIM card, was recovered.

