Tragic Vigilante Justice: Misidentified and Lynched in Uttar Pradesh

A Dalit man named Hariom became the tragic victim of mob justice in Uttar Pradesh. Mistaken for a thief, he was lynched during a night vigil meant to deter thefts reportedly orchestrated through drone surveillance. Police have arrested five suspects and suspended three officers for their negligence in handling the situation.

The stark incident has drawn sharp political criticism, with the Congress party highlighting it as evidence of a breakdown in law and order in the state. They demand a Special Investigation Team to probe the lynching and call for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The victim's family is also seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job for one member.

With heightened tensions around caste dynamics and the failure of law enforcement, officials urge community cooperation to maintain peace and order. The controversy continues to unveil deeper social issues, as the Congress party rallies in support of the victim's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)