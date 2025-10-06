Government Launches Sardar@150 Unity March to Inspire Youth for Viksit Bharat

In a grand announcement in New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Union Minister of State Smt. Raksha Khadse, launched the nationwide Sardar@150 Unity March, a historic campaign by MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

The campaign, which will unfold over the next two months, aims to ignite the spirit of unity, patriotism, and civic responsibility among the youth, while paying tribute to Sardar Patel’s monumental role in unifying India. Spanning digital, district, and national phases, the initiative seeks to make every young Indian a torchbearer of the ideals of “Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Honouring the Architect of United India

The year 2025 marks 150 years since the birth of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, whose leadership united over 560 princely states to forge the Indian Union. To celebrate his unparalleled contribution, the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has declared two years of nationwide commemorative events (2024–2026).

Addressing the media, Dr. Mandaviya described the Sardar@150 Unity March as “a movement by the youth, for the youth.”

“This is not merely a commemoration—it is a national awakening. The Sardar@150 Unity March will remind every young Indian of Patel’s unifying spirit and inspire them to build a strong, self-reliant, and developed India. Today’s youth—the Amrit Peedhi—must lead the nation towards Viksit Bharat by following in Sardar Patel’s footsteps,” he said.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that young volunteers from MY Bharat, NSS, and NCC would take charge of planning and executing every aspect of the march, symbolizing youth-led governance and national service.

A Tribute through Action and Participation

The Sardar@150 Unity March forms part of the broader Viksit Bharat Padyatra series being organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports through MY Bharat, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Jan Bhagidari in Rashtranirman” (People’s Participation in Nation-Building).

The campaign underscores the pivotal role of India’s youth in shaping the nation’s destiny—urging them to emulate Sardar Patel’s selfless leadership, courage, and resolve. It aims to foster a spirit of unity and civic engagement through digital engagement, grassroots padyatras, and national-level participation.

“We call upon the youth of India to take the lead—just as Sardar Patel once led our nation’s unification. Let the Sardar@150 Unity March be a living example of national unity and collective resolve,” Dr. Mandaviya added.

Phase I: Digital Engagement (October 6–November 25, 2025)

The campaign begins with a Digital Phase designed to engage youth across India through interactive online activities:

Social Media Reel Competitions on the theme Unity and Nation-Building

Essay Writing Competitions reflecting on Sardar Patel’s leadership and legacy

Sardar@150 Young Leaders Quiz Program for youth aged 15–29 years

These activities will be hosted on the MY Bharat portal, with top winners announced before the start of the national padyatra on November 26, 2025 (Constitution Day).

According to Smt. Vandita Pandey, Director (Youth Affairs), the digital phase is designed to “build early momentum, ensuring that young citizens across rural and urban India connect digitally before engaging physically through the padyatras.”

Phase II: District-Level Padyatras (October 31–November 25, 2025)

The District Padyatras will be organized in every parliamentary constituency, covering all districts across India. Each padyatra will last for three consecutive days, featuring 8–10 km walks each day, led by State Ministers, Members of Parliament, and local leaders.

Participants will represent the cultural diversity of India, creating what organizers call a “Mini Bharat on the move.” Along the padyatra routes, various community-driven programs will take place, including:

Health check-up and blood donation camps

Swachhata (Cleanliness) drives

Lectures on the life and vision of Sardar Patel

Youth debates on unity, nation-building, and self-reliance

Pledges for a drug-free and united India

Cultural performances, patriotic songs, and displays of regional art will add vibrancy to the marches. The padyatras will also include tribute ceremonies at statues of Sardar Patel, Atmanirbhar Bharat pledges, and awareness stalls on government welfare schemes.

Phase III: National Padyatra from Karamsad to Statue of Unity

The National Unity March will commence on November 26, 2025 (Constitution Day) and conclude on December 6, 2025. Covering a symbolic distance of 152 km, the padyatra will begin at Karamsad—Sardar Patel’s birthplace—and culminate at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the padyatra alongside 150 young leaders, selected through the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Quiz Program. These youth representatives will embody the spirit of India’s next generation of changemakers.

Along the route, villages will host social development activities, including plantation drives, community clean-ups, and educational workshops. Every evening will feature “Sardar Gatha” sessions, where eminent scholars and historians will narrate inspiring stories from Patel’s life and leadership.

Building a Movement for Unity and Self-Reliance

The Sardar@150 Unity March is more than a symbolic tribute—it is a call to action for every citizen. It aims to rekindle patriotism, reaffirm national unity, and channel the energy of India’s youth toward building a Viksit (Developed) and Aatmanirbhar (Self-Reliant) Bharat.

“As Sardar Patel once united India politically, today’s youth must unite India socially and economically. This march is the youth’s pledge to that vision,” said Smt. Raksha Khadse, Union Minister of State.

Registration and Participation

Registrations for the campaign and detailed activity schedules are available on the MY Bharat portal under Sardar@150 – Unity March. Youth aged 15–29 years are encouraged to register and actively participate in all phases of this historic campaign.

Participants will receive digital certificates of participation and opportunities to showcase leadership and community service initiatives.

Towards One India: United, Self-Reliant, and Developed

The Sardar@150 Unity March not only honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s unmatched legacy but also serves as a nationwide platform to mobilize millions of young Indians under one vision: One India, United India, Developed India.

As the campaign unfolds, it will unite digital participation, grassroots engagement, and youth-led action—transforming commemoration into collaboration and inspiration into impact.

Let us all take this pledge together: One India. Self-Reliant India. United India. Developed India.