Tension in Cuttack Spurs Internet Shutdown
The Odisha government extended Cuttack's internet suspension due to rising tensions following violent incidents during Durga idol immersion. Misuse of social media to spread inflammatory content prompted the decision. Two incidents resulted in 31 injuries, necessitating internet control to maintain peace.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has decided to extend the suspension of internet services in Cuttack until 7 PM on October 7th, following recent violent clashes during the Durga idol immersion procession.
Tensions have risen in the city due to back-to-back incidents of violence, and there's concern over the misuse of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and X. The authorities warned that provocative messages on these platforms could disturb public order and peace.
Two separate violent incidents were reported over the weekend in Cuttack's Daragha Bazar area, injuring 31 people, including 10 police officers. The first incident occurred during the idol immersion, while the latter involved a stopped VHP bike rally, resulting in stone-throwing. To prevent further issues, internet services were initially suspended for 24 hours from Sunday evening, now extended by another 24 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
