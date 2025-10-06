Security Debate Sparks Religious Tensions in Jharkhand

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clashed over a security meeting for churches convened by the Simdega district administration. The BJP demanded comprehensive security for all religious places, while JMM criticized the opposition for using religion as a political weapon.

Tensions escalated after a Catholic church in Simdega was attacked, prompting the administration to gather on October 15 to discuss security measures. BJP's Babulal Marandi questioned why only churches were prioritized, citing past encroachments on tribal lands, while JMM's Tanuj Khatri accused him of dividing communities for political gain.

Congress sided with JMM, highlighting past failures under BJP rule in safeguarding various religious sites. Simdega's Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Arshi, stated ongoing investigations into the attacks, vowing to enhance church security with measures like CCTV cameras and security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)