Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Intensifies Crackdown on Encroachments in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials in Varanasi to remove illegal encroachments on government land and protect land meant for poor citizens. He also emphasized addressing public infrastructure, law and order, and timely completion of development projects, while ensuring public safety during festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a firm stance against illegal occupation of government property in Varanasi, instructing officials to act promptly in removing all encroachments. His directives were issued during a review meeting on district development and law and order, underlining the need for protecting land belonging to the economically disadvantaged.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of essential public services provided through the Gram Panchayat Secretariat and the municipal corporation's zonal offices. He stressed swift action in revenue disputes, efficient service delivery, and maintaining public order through vigilant monitoring of social media and border areas, especially during the festive season.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for infrastructure development and public welfare facilities, urging expedited completion of development projects, better sanitation, and pothole-free roads. He also focused on renewable energy initiatives and the rejuvenation of local waterways, preparing Varanasi for upcoming cultural festivals.

