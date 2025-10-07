Left Menu

School Principal Granted Bail in Controversial Assault Case

A district court has granted bail to a school principal accused of assaulting a senior educational officer. The principal, Brijendra Verma, allegedly attacked the officer with a belt following complaints of harassment. Although bail was granted, the release is pending verification of sureties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A district judge has granted bail to a school principal accused of assaulting a senior education officer, according to officials.

During the hearing, Advocate Shiv Verma, representing headmaster Brijendra Verma, informed the court that his client had furnished two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The court must verify these sureties before issuing a release order.

The incident dates back to September when Brijendra Verma allegedly attacked BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh with a belt after being accused of harassing a teacher. Despite Monday's decision, Verma's release from jail is delayed, pending the completion of the verification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

