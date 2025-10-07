Left Menu

Lula and Trump Set to Mend Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to meet following a positive video call. This meeting could ease strained relations between the nations. They discussed economic and trade concerns, including high tariffs on Brazilian goods imposed by Trump amidst past political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:47 IST
Lula and Trump Set to Mend Ties Amidst Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to hold an in-person meeting after a promising video discussion, according to Brazil's government. The dialogue marks a potential shift towards warmer bilateral relations, which have been at their lowest point in decades.

The conversation, praised by Trump as 'very good,' largely revolved around economic and trade issues affecting both nations. Trump's social media statements highlighted plans for further engagement, suggesting future visits to Brazil and the U.S. by the two leaders.

The proposed meeting during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia could address ongoing tensions over the trial of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, which led to increased tariffs on Brazilian exports. Lula's administration, however, has tactfully avoided mentioning Bolsonaro, focusing instead on resolving trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025