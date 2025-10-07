Lula and Trump Set to Mend Ties Amidst Trade Tensions
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump plan to meet following a positive video call. This meeting could ease strained relations between the nations. They discussed economic and trade concerns, including high tariffs on Brazilian goods imposed by Trump amidst past political tensions.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to hold an in-person meeting after a promising video discussion, according to Brazil's government. The dialogue marks a potential shift towards warmer bilateral relations, which have been at their lowest point in decades.
The conversation, praised by Trump as 'very good,' largely revolved around economic and trade issues affecting both nations. Trump's social media statements highlighted plans for further engagement, suggesting future visits to Brazil and the U.S. by the two leaders.
The proposed meeting during the ASEAN summit in Malaysia could address ongoing tensions over the trial of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, which led to increased tariffs on Brazilian exports. Lula's administration, however, has tactfully avoided mentioning Bolsonaro, focusing instead on resolving trade disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
