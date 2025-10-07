Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF
The Syrian army has redeployed in northeast Syria amid rising tensions with the U.S.-backed SDF. Clashes continue around Kurdish-controlled areas in Aleppo, with civilians fleeing for safety. Both sides have accused one another of provocations, as external pressures push for integration of the SDF into Syrian institutions.
In a significant military maneuver, the Syrian army has repositioned itself along key frontlines with the U.S.-supported Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeast, according to a Defense Ministry announcement on Monday. This strategic move, reportedly not a precursor to outright military action, comes amidst heightening tensions between the two parties over territorial disputes.
Accounts from witnesses reveal that the army has put two Aleppo districts under a blockade, inciting scattered unrest among locals. Despite ongoing skirmishes on the edges of these areas, residents have observed projectile exchanges into neighborhoods, escalating fears and prompting families to flee.
Amid these developments, Kurdish forces tied to the SDF repelled an attack from government troops, with a checkpoint officer killed. The discord has drawn attention from international figures, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack and CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper meeting with SDF leaders to expedite the execution of a historic integration agreement with Damascus.
