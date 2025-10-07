Ayyanna Patrudu Represents Andhra at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, C Ayyanna Patrudu, is attending the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, representing Andhra Pradesh at the event. This global platform allows parliamentarians to discuss legislative challenges, with workshops focused on democracy, technology, and climate change.
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyanna Patrudu is participating in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Barbados from October 7 to 10. This event draws leaders from 180 Parliaments and Legislatures across the Commonwealth to share insights on legislative processes.
The conference, hosted by the Barbados Parliament and CPA Barbados Branch, enables parliamentarians to exchange ideas on supporting democracy, leveraging technology, and addressing climate change impacts. Patrudu is scheduled for workshops focusing on strengthening institutions and transparency.
Highlighting the significance of such a gathering, Patrudu expressed the opportunity for enriching exchanges, which could improve the functioning of Andhra Pradesh's Legislature. The Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will contribute to discussions that also involve electing CPA positions.
