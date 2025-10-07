Left Menu

Ayyanna Patrudu Represents Andhra at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, C Ayyanna Patrudu, is attending the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Barbados, representing Andhra Pradesh at the event. This global platform allows parliamentarians to discuss legislative challenges, with workshops focused on democracy, technology, and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:40 IST
Ayyanna Patrudu Represents Andhra at 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker C Ayyanna Patrudu is participating in the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Barbados from October 7 to 10. This event draws leaders from 180 Parliaments and Legislatures across the Commonwealth to share insights on legislative processes.

The conference, hosted by the Barbados Parliament and CPA Barbados Branch, enables parliamentarians to exchange ideas on supporting democracy, leveraging technology, and addressing climate change impacts. Patrudu is scheduled for workshops focusing on strengthening institutions and transparency.

Highlighting the significance of such a gathering, Patrudu expressed the opportunity for enriching exchanges, which could improve the functioning of Andhra Pradesh's Legislature. The Indian delegation, led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will contribute to discussions that also involve electing CPA positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025