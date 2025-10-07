Global Voices Mark Two Years Since Hamas Attack on Israel

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, which sparked a conflict that persists to this day. Leaders worldwide, including EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have expressed their continued horror at the events of October 7th, 2023, and their commitment to a lasting peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France's call for the immediate release of hostages and a ceasefire. Similar sentiments were shared by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned the massacre and highlighted the crisis's human toll. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the need for aid in Gaza and a two-state solution.

Affected individuals and groups remain hopeful for peace. Mohammed Dib, a Gaza resident, hopes for an end to fear and destruction. Members of Israel's Hostages and Missing Families Forum continue to advocate for the return of their loved ones, while Israeli citizens like Zohar Avigdori remember personal tragedies amid national challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)