Mystery Surrounds Senior Police Officer's Tragic End in Chandigarh

A senior Haryana police officer, Y Puran Kumar, was found dead at his Chandigarh home with a gunshot wound, officials reported. Preliminary investigations suggest that Kumar, an inspector general at the Police Training Centre in Sunaria, Rohtak, may have committed suicide.

Kumar's wife, Amneet P Kumar, serves as an IAS officer and is currently in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. Police and forensic teams have initiated an investigation, inspecting the scene following reports received around 1:30 pm.

Chandigarh's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kanwardeep Kaur, stated that a reported suicide occurrence is under scrutiny, and those present at the residence during the incident are being questioned. Kumar previously held the position of the Rohtak Range Inspector General before his recent transfer.

