Building Collapse Near Madrid's Opera House Stuns City

A building near the Opera House in central Madrid partially collapsed, according to authorities. This alarming incident was reported on Tuesday.

Three individuals sustained injuries, with one person in serious condition. Firefighters, accompanied by sniffer dogs, actively searched the site to locate any potentially missing persons, as initial reports couldn't confirm if anyone remained trapped.

Emergency services shared video footage, revealing multiple ambulances and firefighting vehicles stationed in front of what appeared to be a building undergoing restoration work.

