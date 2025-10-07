Building Collapse Near Madrid's Opera House Stuns City
A building near Madrid's opera house partly collapsed, injuring three people, one seriously. Firefighters and sniffer dogs searched for the missing, amidst uncertainty about anyone trapped. Emergency services video showed ambulances and fire trucks at a building under restoration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:30 IST
A building near the Opera House in central Madrid partially collapsed, according to authorities. This alarming incident was reported on Tuesday.
Three individuals sustained injuries, with one person in serious condition. Firefighters, accompanied by sniffer dogs, actively searched the site to locate any potentially missing persons, as initial reports couldn't confirm if anyone remained trapped.
Emergency services shared video footage, revealing multiple ambulances and firefighting vehicles stationed in front of what appeared to be a building undergoing restoration work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central Madrid Building Collapse: Emergency Services Respond
Festive Train Restorations Delayed in Jammu Amid Heavy Rains
Tension Lingers in Ladakh: Calls for Restoration of Internet and End to Detentions
Tragic Storms: Lives Lost and Injuries in UP Districts
West Indies' Bowling Woes: Injuries and Strategy Challenges