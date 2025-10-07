Left Menu

World Leaders Reflect on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack

Two years after the Hamas attack on Israel, world leaders, citizens, and victims' families reflect on the ongoing conflict's impact. Calls for peace, hostage release, and a ceasefire are echoed as the struggle for a two-state solution continues amid ongoing violence and diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:57 IST
World Leaders Reflect on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marking two years since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, global leaders expressed their condolences for the victims while urging for peace. Leaders from the EU, France, Italy, and others called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

This infamous assault, which many leaders described as the most severe attack on Jews since the Holocaust, continues to affect the Middle East's political landscape. President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the potential for a ceasefire as a significant step towards lasting peace anchored in a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, personal stories from those affected highlight the ongoing trauma, as efforts—including a proposal for a Nobel Peace Prize for former President Trump—aim to resolve the hostage situation. The devastating humanitarian and political crisis persists in both Israel and Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

