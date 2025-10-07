World Leaders Reflect on Two-Year Anniversary of Hamas Attack

Marking two years since the deadly Hamas attack on Israel, global leaders expressed their condolences for the victims while urging for peace. Leaders from the EU, France, Italy, and others called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages.

This infamous assault, which many leaders described as the most severe attack on Jews since the Holocaust, continues to affect the Middle East's political landscape. President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the potential for a ceasefire as a significant step towards lasting peace anchored in a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, personal stories from those affected highlight the ongoing trauma, as efforts—including a proposal for a Nobel Peace Prize for former President Trump—aim to resolve the hostage situation. The devastating humanitarian and political crisis persists in both Israel and Gaza.

