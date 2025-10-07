Hamas Seeks Historic Deal in Gaza Amid Complex Peace Talks

Hamas has expressed interest in achieving a deal to end the ongoing war in Gaza, aligning with the plan proposed by U.S. President Trump. However, the militant group maintains certain demands, indicating that the indirect negotiations with Israel in Egypt may face significant hurdles.

Senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum elaborated on the group's position during the second anniversary of the Palestinian militant attack on Israel, marking the start of the Gaza conflict. Indirect talks in Sharm el-Sheikh hint at a potential resolution to a two-year war, though caution prevails on both sides.

Amidst ongoing violence, global protests against Israel's actions in Gaza underscore a shift in sentiment towards the Palestinian cause. Civilians on both sides hope the current negotiations lead to a permanent ceasefire and the release of hostages, even as complex logistics prolong the peace process.

