Rocket Recovery in Manipur: A Dangerous Discovery

In a significant find, police recovered a 9-foot-long country-made rocket packed with explosives in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday. Weighing approximately 200 kg, the rocket was located near the villages of S Lonphai and Tuikong, authorities confirmed.

This discovery has raised alarm in the region, especially as it follows a tragic incident in September 2024 when an elderly man lost his life in a rocket attack in the Moirang area of Bishnupur district.

Local law enforcement is intensifying its efforts to uncover the origins and intended use of this potentially lethal weapon. The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)