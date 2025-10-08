Tragic End for Senior Haryana IPS Officer

Tragedy struck the Haryana Police force as senior officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead in his Chandigarh home due to an alleged suicide, shocking the administrative circles. Known for his commitment to issues like officer rights, Kumar's sudden demise has left many in disbelief.

The police investigation uncovered a nine-page "Will" and "Final Note" along with other crucial evidence at the scene. His wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer, is currently abroad and expected to return shortly to join the investigations. As per the procedure, the postmortem will be conducted upon her return.

This incident has cast a shadow on Haryana's police service, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into bribery allegations involving a police constable previously associated with Kumar. The police and forensic teams continue to probe the circumstances leading to this distressing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)