Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Chief Minister and ruling party leaders are preparing for a high-stakes High Court hearing over petitions challenging the state's order for 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. Amidst legal contentions of exceeding a 50% reservation cap, the government aims to defend its provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions mount in Telangana as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and key Congress leaders, strategize over petitions challenging Backward Classes reservations in local bodies. The high-stakes meeting occurred ahead of a pivotal High Court hearing.

Official sources revealed that the primary focus of the meeting was to finalize the arguments defending the 42% reservation for Backward Classes. State Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were notable attendees, lending their support to this crucial issue.

With the Telangana High Court set to review petitions against this reservation, critics argue that it breaches a Supreme Court-established 50% cap on quotas. Meanwhile, the Congress government justifies its decision as a fulfillment of an election promise, leaving stakeholders eagerly anticipating the court's decision.

