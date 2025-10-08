Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court
Telangana's Chief Minister and ruling party leaders are preparing for a high-stakes High Court hearing over petitions challenging the state's order for 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local bodies. Amidst legal contentions of exceeding a 50% reservation cap, the government aims to defend its provision.
Tensions mount in Telangana as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and key Congress leaders, strategize over petitions challenging Backward Classes reservations in local bodies. The high-stakes meeting occurred ahead of a pivotal High Court hearing.
Official sources revealed that the primary focus of the meeting was to finalize the arguments defending the 42% reservation for Backward Classes. State Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were notable attendees, lending their support to this crucial issue.
With the Telangana High Court set to review petitions against this reservation, critics argue that it breaches a Supreme Court-established 50% cap on quotas. Meanwhile, the Congress government justifies its decision as a fulfillment of an election promise, leaving stakeholders eagerly anticipating the court's decision.
