Delhi Police Deport Foreign Nationals in Major Crackdown

Fourteen foreign nationals from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Bangladesh have been deported from India for overstaying their visas. The Dwarka district police coordinated the operation, producing the individuals before the FRRO, which decided on their deportation. They await formalities in a detention center.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have deported 14 foreign nationals found overstaying their visas in India, officials announced Wednesday. The group included 11 from Nigeria, two from the Ivory Coast, and one from Bangladesh.

The operation was part of an initiative by the Dwarka district police targeting those residing illegally without valid visas or travel documents.

Following their apprehension, these individuals were brought before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued deportation orders. The nationals are currently in a detention center awaiting completion of deportation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

