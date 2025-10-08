Delhi Police Deport Foreign Nationals in Major Crackdown

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have deported 14 foreign nationals found overstaying their visas in India, officials announced Wednesday. The group included 11 from Nigeria, two from the Ivory Coast, and one from Bangladesh.

The operation was part of an initiative by the Dwarka district police targeting those residing illegally without valid visas or travel documents.

Following their apprehension, these individuals were brought before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued deportation orders. The nationals are currently in a detention center awaiting completion of deportation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)