Courage and Sacrifice: Pakistan's Fight Against Terrorism

In a joint operation by Pakistan's military, 11 soldiers, including key officers, were killed alongside 19 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The operation targeted the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), named 'Fitna al-Khawarij.' Leaders paid homage to fallen soldiers and vowed to end terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:51 IST
An intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of 11 military personnel, including a Lt Colonel and a Major, along with 19 terrorists, according to a statement from the military's media wing, ISPR.

The operation targeted elements of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, recently designated as 'Fitna al-Khawarij.' The joint effort followed reported sightings of the group in Orakzai district.

In response to the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari expressed condolences and reinforced their commitment to battling terrorism in the country.

