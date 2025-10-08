Detained and Deported: Mandla Mandela's Return from Gaza Flotilla

Mandla Mandela, grandson of the late Nelson Mandela, returned to Johannesburg after being detained and deported by Israel. The incident occurred during an attempt to deliver aid to Gaza via a flotilla.

Mandela spent six days in an Israeli prison alongside four other South Africans before being released. Describing the experience, he mentioned being handcuffed with cable ties and paraded for spectators. However, he emphasized that their treatment was minor compared to the daily hardships faced by Palestinians.

Israel dismissed the flotilla as a publicity stunt benefitting Hamas, asserting that reports of hunger in Gaza are exaggerated. The detained included notable figures such as Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)