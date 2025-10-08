Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Accident Claims Lives at Konaseema Crackers Unit

A fire accident at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works, a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, resulted in six deaths and two injuries. Despite being a licensed unit, mishandling is suspected as the cause. The incident has drawn responses from political leaders and raised safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:10 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Accident Claims Lives at Konaseema Crackers Unit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six fatalities and two injuries have been confirmed following a devastating fire at the Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The tragedy unfolded around 1 pm on Wednesday, suspected to be the result of mishandling within the facility.

Rahul Meena, superintendent of police in the district, confirmed the unit's licensed status, despite prior safety warnings issued by officials. The unit, operational since 1932, had been served notices twice in the last two weeks by the Revenue Department.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow, pledging governmental support for victims' families. Similarly, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed condolences, calling on the government to ensure robust assistance for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

Karnataka's Deputy CM Targets Traffic Troubles with Transformative Vision

 India
2
Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

Air Traffic Chaos: Government Shutdown Amplifies Staffing Woes

 Global
3
Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

Constable Conned: Cyber Fraudster's Deceptive Loan Scam

 India
4
Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

Madagascar's Youth Uprising: A Call for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025