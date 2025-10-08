Tragedy Strikes: Fire Accident Claims Lives at Konaseema Crackers Unit

Six fatalities and two injuries have been confirmed following a devastating fire at the Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The tragedy unfolded around 1 pm on Wednesday, suspected to be the result of mishandling within the facility.

Rahul Meena, superintendent of police in the district, confirmed the unit's licensed status, despite prior safety warnings issued by officials. The unit, operational since 1932, had been served notices twice in the last two weeks by the Revenue Department.

In response to the incident, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow, pledging governmental support for victims' families. Similarly, opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed condolences, calling on the government to ensure robust assistance for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)