Marco Rubio Leads Paris Talks on Gaza Transition

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to participate in a crucial ministerial meeting in Paris on Thursday. The gathering includes European, Arab, and other states as they convene to discuss strategies for the post-Gaza transition.

This significant meeting will run concurrently with pivotal negotiations taking place in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh between Israel, Hamas, and mediating bodies. The focus will be on executing a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, while evaluating the commitments of various countries towards this initiative.

The U.S. embassy in Paris has yet to comment on the proceedings of the anticipated discussions.

