Nagaland Launches Mission Karmayogi to Enhance Governance

On Wednesday, the Nagaland government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat, aiming to implement Mission Karmayogi to strengthen governance and enhance administrative efficiency in the state.

Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen highlighted the initiative, launched by the Centre in 2020, as a move to create future-ready civil services through continuous capacity building and public service delivery improvements. He emphasized the significance of officers gaining updated knowledge and skills via the iGOT Karmayogi platform.

Director of Administrative Training Unit, Akunu S. Meyase, discussed ongoing initiatives for staff training and announced the development of a new portal in collaboration with the IT and Communications Department to monitor training histories and create strategic programs tailored to departmental needs.

