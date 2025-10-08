Left Menu

Intensified Talks for Peace Amid Gaza Conflict

High-level negotiations to end the war in Gaza have intensified, particularly with the involvement of key figures from Israel, the U.S., and regional countries. The talks are centered on ceasefire, military withdrawal, and a prisoner swap between Hamas and Israel, amid ongoing international efforts, including a new plan by Donald Trump.

Updated: 08-10-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:14 IST
Efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict saw renewed vigor on Wednesday, with influential figures from Israel, the U.S., and neighboring countries joining negotiations. The initiative includes discussions on a ceasefire and a possible prisoner exchange, following lists submitted by Hamas for potential swaps.

Significant moves were observed with U.S. President Donald Trump's new 20-point plan, while major diplomatic figures, such as Jared Kushner and Ron Dermer, arrived to elevate talks. Parallel discussions in Paris focus on implementing the plan, although details remain scant on Gaza's future governance and Palestinian independence.

As Israel reduces its offensive operations inside Gaza, spearheading global discourse on regional peace, different factions remain at odds over critical issues, including disarmament and territorial governance, perpetuating uncertainty around a feasible solution.

